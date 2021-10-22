Gurez-Bandipora road to remain closed in view of adverse weather forecast

News agency KNO quoted an order issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gurez saying that in view of weather advisory issued by Meteorological department, the traffic on Dawar-Bandipora, Dawar-Tulail road shall remain suspended from 3 PM today till futher orders.

SHO police station Gurez, SHO police station Budugam and In-charge police post Izmerg have been directed to not allow any vehicle from Dawar to Bandipora and Dawar to Tulail and vice versa after the cut offtiming.

The Meteorological department has predicted light rains in the late evening today.