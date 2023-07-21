Gurez Valley to get 500 feet high artificial waterfall

The valley, located along the Line of Control (LoC), has been attracting a large number of tourists from within and outside the valley, who enjoy its natural and untouched beauty and landscape. The blue waters of the Kishanganga river, which flows through the valley, and the pyramid-shaped mountain called Habba Khatoon are among the main attractions for visitors. The valley also offers a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the Dard-Shina tribe, many of who live in log houses in several remote villages scattered along Tulail, Bagtore, Kanzwan, Achoora, and various other places.

The administration, which recently visited Gurez, has identified a location in Dawar for the construction of the waterfall, which will enhance the tourist experience, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad said.