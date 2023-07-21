Gurez Valley to get 500 feet high artificial waterfall

Bandipora, July 21: The scenic Gurez Valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district is set to get a 500 feet high artificial waterfall as part of the administration's efforts to further boost its tourism potential, officials told Greater Kashmir.
The valley, located along the Line of Control (LoC), has been attracting a large number of tourists from within and outside the valley, who enjoy its natural and untouched beauty and landscape. The blue waters of the Kishanganga river, which flows through the valley, and the pyramid-shaped mountain called Habba Khatoon are among the main attractions for visitors. The valley also offers a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the Dard-Shina tribe, many of who live in log houses in several remote villages scattered along Tulail, Bagtore, Kanzwan, Achoora, and various other places.
The administration, which recently visited Gurez, has identified a location in Dawar for the construction of the waterfall, which will enhance the tourist experience, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad said.
He said the site, known as Khandyal Heights, offers a panoramic and "breathtaking view of centrally located Dawar". "There is a reservoir there and the administration is planning to bring water from nearby Astaan Nallah with the help of gravity and drop it from 500 feet height to create the waterfall," he said.
He said the land opposite to the site has also been identified with help from local administration (SDM), which could be developed into a park. "It will be a beautiful attraction for tourists. We have already sent letters to the Executive Engineer Special Subdivision Gurez to prepare a detailed project report and submit it to the administration," he said.
He said the administration is also working on developing other unknown locations with great tourist potential in the valley. "There is a place in Gurez called Sheetal Bagh, where two rivers from Kabul Gali and Neelum from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) meet. It's a beautiful spot and we have asked the floriculture department to develop a park there to give a unique experience to the tourists," he said.