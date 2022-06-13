Gurez valley traders shut shops against 'lack of development'

Bandipora, 13 June: Traders in Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district are observing a day-long shutdown against what they called "lack of development" in the area.
The aggrieved traders complained that the authorities had consistently failed to address the issues especially a facelift of the market, repair of the dilapidated roads and poor drainage system. The traders who have written to the sub-divisional magistrate over the matter, sought a permanent solution to the issues faced by roadside vendors in the area.
"As for the problems of street hawkers already discussed so many times, and the maintenance of the market, nothing has been clarified till date," the letter to the SDM reads.
The traders further complained in the letter that "no serious attention has been paid towards these issues and towards the roads and the drains of the market which continue to remain in the same condition." The traders along with the locals assembled in the main market and sat on a sit-in to press for their demands.