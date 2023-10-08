Gurez village link roads in shambles

Locals said that two roads connecting the habitations of Tarbal and Bajran and another link road that connects Bagtore to Refugee had been dilapidated for over seven years.

“The roads to these habitations have been in shambles for several years,” Block Development Council (BDC) Bagtore Kanzalwan Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Lone said.

He said that the winters compounded the misery of villagers as “no snow clearance machines would run on the road to clear the snow”.