Gurez village link roads in shambles

Bandipora, Oct 8: The link roads in Gurez's Bagtore block in Kanzalwan village are in shambles.
Locals said that two roads connecting the habitations of Tarbal and Bajran and another link road that connects Bagtore to Refugee had been dilapidated for over seven years.
“The roads to these habitations have been in shambles for several years,” Block Development Council (BDC) Bagtore Kanzalwan Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Lone said.
He said that the winters compounded the misery of villagers as “no snow clearance machines would run on the road to clear the snow”.
The locals said the road blockade prevented them from availing emergencies, especially in terms of health.
They said that they had requested local authorities several times to macadamise the roads, which were around 800 metres and 1 km in length but “no officer paid heed to our pleas”.
Lone said that the link roads were macadamised sometime before 2017.
Lone and a group of locals appealed to the higher authorities in the district and the administration to resolve their grievances before winter arrives so that people heave a sigh of relief.