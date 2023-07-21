Gurez villagers displaced under Kishanganga dam project remain deprived of proper rehabilitation

The Badwan villagers, comprising 158 households, were "fully affected" by the construction of the dam for the Kishanganga power project, as they had to relocate from their ancestral land and homes. Although the villagers were "compensated" for their land and property, they said that several other promises remained unfulfilled.

Irshad Ahmad Samoon, one of the affected villagers and the head of the newly formed committee, said that the authorities had promised them government jobs or employment packages, scholarship schemes on the pattern of the Parbati project in Himachal Pradesh, and monthly benefits for the displaced people.