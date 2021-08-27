Gurez villagers protest against dilapidated roads, no mobile connectivity

They said that this was creating hardships for the villagers on a daily basis.

Several residents of this small hamlet staged a protest to grab the attention of the authorities to their repeated demands.

They said that so far the authorities had failed to pay any heed to their demands, which had forced them to stage a protest.

Kaspath village is one of the several hamlets of Tulail around 1 km from the first village Barnai of this tehsil which is further away from the centrally located Dawar subdivision.

As per the locals, the road maintained by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has remained in a dilapidated condition for long, giving a tough time to the locals as well as the commuters.

They said that the area also does not have mobile network connectivity and locals needed to cover long distances for making a phone call.

“Given the tough terrain, the mobile signals are weak in this village. The residents have been demanding a mobile tower for a long time now,” Murtaza Ahmad, a social activist of Gurez, told Greater Kashmir.

A local villager, Nazir Ahmad Lone said, “We are fed up with the condition of the road and are irritated at being left without a phone network. This has forced us to stage a protest.”

The locals appealed to the higher authorities to redress their grievances on a priority basis.