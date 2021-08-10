Gurezi hails Army for rescuing livestock of Budaab villagers

Gurez, Aug 9: Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Nazir Ahmad Gurezi Monday thanked the Army, especially Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey of 15 Corps and Brigadier 109 and Col Commandant 51 RR for returning 28 cattle belonging to Buduaab village of Gurez tehsil of Bandipora district.
In a statement issued here, Gurezi said that these animals apparently had crossed over inadvertently 10 days ago from village Buduaab to the other side of the Line of Control (LOC).
“He hailed this humanitarian act of the Army and expressed gratitude on behalf of the villagers. He hoped that the Army will continue its people-friendly approach and win over the hearts of common masses,” the statement said.