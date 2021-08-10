Gurez’s frontline workers scale mountains to attend Covid duty

Even today, they are on their toes when the frontier valley Gurez is witnessing a huge tourist rush coupled with the migration of the nomads now stationed high in the mountainous pastures of the valley as ceasefire holds.

Teroo, 44, is a nursing orderly with the Department of Health and Family Welfare and is in service for 24 years now, most of which has been in Gurez.

For Teroo, who is a native of Kilshay-Tulail, the Covid-19 brought unusually and never seen before miseries even to those remote habitations where the word pandemic was considered to be alien.

From 17 March 2020, Bashir has been continuously associated with Covid-19, performing a wide range of duties from awareness campaigns, contact tracing, vaccinations and even performing duties in isolation wards to observe the vaccinated and home-isolated patients.

When the first case was detected, a pal of gloom and fear struck so hard that no one would leave the prayer mat, Bashir said.

“It was a woman from Tulail village, where I live,” he said.

Teroo and his team, which included the Dr Shabir Ahmad Malik, who died after contracting Covid-19 in Gurez while on contact tracing from Sumbal having to spend an entire night outside the home of an expecting and positive patient.

Malik was the first case of a doctor who died of the contagion in Kashmir.