Guru Hargobind Ji's birth anniversary | Farooq, Altaf Bukhari greet Sikh community

Srinagar, July 5: Senior political leaders have greeted the Sikh community on Guru Hargobind Ji's birth anniversary .
National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the solemn occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Hargobind Singh Ji Maharaj.
In their greetings message, the duo said the message of Guru Ji stressed on righteousness, justice and unity of mankind. They hoped that the day augurs well for increased prospects of peace and prosperity in J&K, and rest of the country.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Wednesday, extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, with a special focus on the Sikh community, on the joyous occasion of Shri Guru Hargobind Ji's birth anniversary. In his warm message, Bukhari conveyed his sincere wishes to all individuals, particularly the Sikh community, as they celebrate this auspicious event. He expressed his belief that the invaluable teachings of Guruji would act as a guiding light, leading us towards righteousness, fostering unity, equality, and promoting peaceful coexistence.