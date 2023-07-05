Guru Hargobind Ji's birth anniversary | Farooq, Altaf Bukhari greet Sikh community

National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the solemn occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Hargobind Singh Ji Maharaj.

In their greetings message, the duo said the message of Guru Ji stressed on righteousness, justice and unity of mankind. They hoped that the day augurs well for increased prospects of peace and prosperity in J&K, and rest of the country.