Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday | DGP Dilbag Singh greets people of J&K

Srinagar, July 4: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has extended warm greetings to the families of martyrs, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, all ranks of Police and Security forces and their families on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Shri Guru Hargobind Ji, a press release said.
DGP said that on this day “we celebrate the life and teachings of Shri Guru Hargobind Ji which tell us to adopt the principles of truthfulness, righteousness, compassion, and service to mankind in our lives.”
He said that the values underlying the teachings of the great Guru guide “our endeavors to preserve the unity and secular outlook of our country. He also prayed for long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.”