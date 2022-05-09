Gusty winds damage residential houses, vehicles in Kashmir parts

Srinagar, May 9: Gusty winds accompanied by isolated showers and hailstorm on late Monday afternoon caused damage to orchards, residential houses, vehicles and uprooted trees in various parts of central and north Kashmir.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the strong winds damaged scores of residential houses in several areas of Bandipora, Sopore and Srinagar parts even as it also uprooted many trees. However, no loss of life was reported.
In Watapora area of Bandipora, the gusty winds damaged rooftop of a residential house. Likewise, In Sangrama, Sopore, and in some Srinagar areas, roofs were blown off by the strong windstorm.
In Pattan area of Baramulla, two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK04E 5070 Swift ans JK014 7635 Alto got damaged after a tree fell on them.