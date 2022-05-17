Gusty winds: School building damaged by falling chinar branch

Srinagar May 17: The building of a government school in south Kashmir's Pulwama district was damaged after a branch of a chinar tree fell on it due to gusty winds on Tuesday afternoon, reports said.
As per the reports, the chinar branch fell on the rooftop of Government Girls High School Dadsara Tral damaging it partially.
Pertinently, tourists and locals in Dal lake in Srinagar are being taken to safer locations due to the gusty winds.
Besides Srinagar gusty winds have also been reported from several north Kashmir districts. No damage has been however reported from anywhere so far.