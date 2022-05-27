Kashmir

Gusty winds | Women rescued after 2 boats capsize in Manasbal lake

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal: Several women were rescued after two boats capsized in Manasbal Lake in Ganderbal district due to gusty winds on Friday afternoon.

An official said that amid strong winds two personal private boats capsized in Mansbal Lake.

However, the quick rescue teams (QRTs) of SDRF started rescue operation and evacuated some women stuck in the lake and evacuated them to safe locations.

Meanwhile ,the gusty winds created panic in several areas of Ganderbal district and damaged roof tops of several buildings here at Manigam bypass area

