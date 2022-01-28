Haamid Bukhari felicitates new ICSI Sgr chairperson

Srinagar, Jan 28: Haamid Bukhari, AROC and Official Liquidator attached to the High Court and Incharge Kashmir office of Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Friday congratulated CS Aamir Aslam, the newly-elected Chairperson of Srinagar Chapter of Northern India Regional Council of ICSI.
Extending his best wishes to newly elected chairperson, Bukhari asked him to popularise the mandate of various stakeholders as per relevant provisions of Companies Act and ensure the compliance rate of highest degree in J&K besides organising the seminars and outreach summits to make everyone aware of different facets of Corporate Governance.