Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign set to bring change: G A Mir

As per the statement issued here, the campaign will receive an overwhelming response like the Bharat Jodo Yatra received given the Congress Party’s constructive role and strenuous efforts to ensure justice for people and bring the country back on the path of prosperity and development.

Former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President and AICC Observer Ghulam Ahmad Mir made these comments while launching Haath Se Haath Jodo Campaign from the Verinag area of Anantnag district today in which senior party colleagues and prominent congress workers of Veerinag were present assuring Mir that successful programmes will be organised in every block.