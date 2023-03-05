Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign set to bring change: G A Mir

Verinag Mar 5: After the successful conclusion of the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra, Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign is set to bring change and highlight the issues concerning people, which are being ignored by the Modi government in order to hide its failures on all fronts.
As per the statement issued here, the campaign will receive an overwhelming response like the Bharat Jodo Yatra received given the Congress Party’s constructive role and strenuous efforts to ensure justice for people and bring the country back on the path of prosperity and development.
Former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President and AICC Observer Ghulam Ahmad Mir made these comments while launching Haath Se Haath Jodo Campaign from the Verinag area of Anantnag district today in which senior party colleagues and prominent congress workers of Veerinag were present assuring Mir that successful programmes will be organised in every block.
Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said after observing that BJP Govt for the sake of power and votes are dividing people on religious, regional and sensitive issues Congress Party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite the people of India, which has witnessed overwhelming response.