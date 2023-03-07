‘Haath Se Haath’to connect with people at village level : Congress

Wani laid emphasis over ensuring successful programmes in every block of Kashmir and Jammu as well. He said after Bharat Jodo Yatra this, HSHJ programme was launched to connect with the people at village level also and get to know about the hardships they are facing under the present dispensation at Centre and J&K. Wani said Congress Party after the Bharat Jodo Yatra launched Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan to boost the moral of the people and corner the BJP Govt at Centre for adopting wrong policies, which are responsible for pushing people towards darkness, in every respect