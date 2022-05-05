Had come with ‘philosophy of breaking cycle of violence in Kashmir’: Outgoing GoC 15 Corps

GoC Pandey while talking to reporters at army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar as per news agency KNO said, "I joined as the head of 15 Corps with a philosophy of breaking the cycle of violence in Kashmir. Today, I can say that we succeeded. We have done well on this front". The GoC said that he continued to do what his predecessor had been doing and did nothing unique or new. “I believe my successor will be more competent than me,” he said.

The GoC said a "wrong terminology was being used like Kashmir problem.” “The fact remains that there was a problem in Kashmir which we along with the people and cross section of society have largely been able to overcome. Today, peace has started to become a permanent feature, " he added.

The GoC said a "very few people won’t be happy with the peaceful atmosphere and they will keep on trying new methods to disrupt it, but there will be always be joint counter measures to defeat such elements".

The GoC said be it Rashtriya Riffles in the hinterland or the soldiers on the LoC, "both were intimate party of the Kashmiri society". “Both faced challenges together and succeeded,” he said.