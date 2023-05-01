Hailstorm damages apple crop in Kulgam villages

Many distraught farmers told Greater Kashmir that the hailstones caused a significant damages to the apple crop, which was in the petal fall stage. A farmer from Mandobal village said that the hailstorm lasted for around 10 -15 minutes wreaking havoc with the apple orchards.

"The pellets carpeted the entire area and caused a huge damage to our farms", he said. He said that the crop in the area was in late flowering stage and was setting.