Hailstorm damages apple crop in south Kashmir

"The harvesting season in this area begins a bit late. The farmer had started apple picking last week,” he said

Another distressed farmer told Greater Kashmir that the chickpea-sized hailstones inflicted bruises on the surface of apples.

"Such apples can only be now sold at dirt-cheap prices,” he said.

Muhammad Younus, a distraught farmer from the Behibagh area of Kulgam, said the hailstorm wreaked havoc on apple orchards and vegetables in the area.

He said that the hailstorm continued for 7 to 10 minutes in the area.