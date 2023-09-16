Hailstorm in Shopian wreaks havoc on apple crop

He immediately looked out the window and saw ice-pellets bouncing after striking the ground.

Soon the cries began emanating from the neighbourhood with people praying for the hailstorm to stop. For at least 15 to 20 minutes, the chickpea sized hailstone continued to lash the sleepy Kutpora village, 4 km from south Kashmir’s Shopian town, spelling doom for thick apple farms.

According to Wani, who is also the village head, the hailstorm damaged around 60 to 70 percent crop in the village.