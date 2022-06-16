Hailstorm, rains lash parts of Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Heavy rainfall and hailstorm on Thursday evening caused damage to crops, orchards and vegetable fields in parts of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Reports said that several residential houses also suffered damage. The affected areas include Kangan, Wussan, Anderwan, Gund, andHariganiwan. However, there was no loss of life or injuries to any human lives.
"Rooftops of several residential houses were also damaged by the winds. Many trees got uprooted that disrupted the power supply briefly," they said. Farmers and residents from affected areas have appealed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to depute official teams to their areas to assess the losses caused by hail and windstorms for compensation.