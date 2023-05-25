Hailstorm wreaks havoc on orchards, crops in North Kashmir

Srinagar, May 25: A sudden and destructive hailstorm swept through dozens of villages across north Kashmir this afternoon, leaving a trail of devastation by damaging orchards and standing crops –the primary sources of livelihood for a major chunk of the local population.
GNS reported that among the most affected locations included Khamoh, Rafiabad, Wagoora, Kreeri and Ladoora areas of Baramulla besides Haihama, Gutlipora, Kralpora, Trehgam, Sogam, Drugmulla, Salkoot and other villages of Kupwara even as many areas including Rafiabad, Poutu Khah, Wagoora, Watergam, Pattan and Sopore also witnessed an unprecedented hailstorm. Similar reports were received from parts of Bandipora as well.
The storm unleashed a barrage of hailstones, ranging in size from small pellets to large stones causing significant harm to the agricultural crops, including wheat, rice, and vegetables.
Preliminary reports suggest that fruit-laden trees, including apple, cherry, and pear orchards, have suffered extensive damage, endangering the livelihoods of countless farmers and workers who rely on this sector.
The local population have in the meantime appealed to the authorities to assess the situation arising out of the situation and to compensate them to overcome the loss caused by the weather fury.