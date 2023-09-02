Kashmir

Hajin man dies after getting crushed under concrete mixer

Teenager injured in road accident succumbs
Representational Picture
Representational PictureFile

Bandipora, Sep 1: A man in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district died after getting crushed under a concrete mixer on Friday.

He was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani of Hajin.

Wani, who is said to be in his 40s, was a labourer and was working at a construction site at Banger Mohalla when the incident happened.

He had received critical injuries, locals said.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors referred him to SKIMS, Soura in Srinagar.

However, Wani succumbed to his injuries before reaching there.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended upon Bonpora Saderkoot village after a teenager, Mubasir Rather, son of Ghulam Rasool Rather, injured in a motorcycle accident at Ajas-Sadunara road on August 26, succumbed to his injuries.

Scores of people offered his funeral prayers when the body was brought to his hometown from SKIMS, Soura.

