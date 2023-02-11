Hajin residents blame R&B Deptt for man’s death in road mishap over failure to widen culvert

Bandipora, Feb 11: Local residents of Hajin held the R&B department responsible for a 35-year-old man’s death in a road mishap on Friday for failure to widen a culvert.
Identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shahgund, died in an accident on Friday after a vehicle he was traveling in rolled into a stream.
As per relatives, Nisar’s mother was sick in the hospital and he along with his brother-in-law and other family members were rushing to the hospital as doctors had indicated she may be referred to the city as her condition turned serious.
However, on the way to the hospital the vehicle rolled in the stream near the culvert, at around 11:00 pm in the night, which is being termed “dangerous” for commuting, Abdul Qayoom a relative said.
Although three other passengers were rescued by the nearby locals, Nisar died on spot as he was crushed under the vehicle and apparently suffocated to death.
On Saturday, the locals at Syed Mohalla assembled in protest and blamed R&B authorities for the death, stating that they had approached authorities on numerous occasions to expand the culvert.
Bashir Ahmad Rather, a resident of Syed Mohalla in Hajin said, “The culvert was constructed way back in 1965 and since then numerous accidents have been reported from here.” Bashir recalled at least 17 t0 18 accidents in the recent past, however none resulted in the death until Friday.
The residents said that after much struggle they were finally able to move authorities to put out tenders for construction, however despite tenders getting released the R&B department failed to start the construction.
The locals are now appealing the authorities to consider the case and help the family financially. The family of the deceased said that Nisar was living in penury and had two children and one had died sometime ago. He leaves behind a child, wife and sick mother.
Executive Engineer R&B division Sumbal said that the work on the widening of the culvert will start as soon as the weather improves. According to the official the project has already been allotted under NABARD project. Although the time frame for the completion of the project is 2024, keeping in view the importance, the project will be taken on priority, officials said.