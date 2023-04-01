Hajj 2023: Provisionally selected pilgrims asked to pay advance before April 7

Srinagar, April 1: Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee on Saturday asked the provisionally selected pilgrims to deposit an advance of Rs 81,800 up to April 7, 2023.
In a notification, it said that the payment can be made either online at the Hajj Committee of India website, or offline in its accounts with the SBI or UBI.
The pilgrims from Kashmir have also been asked to deposit hard copies of pay-in-slip along with original passport at Hajj house, Bemina Srinagar, by or before April 10.
The pilgrims from Jammu can deposit the same documents in the offices of their respective deputy commissioners by or before April 8.
“Besides, all the selected pilgrims are advised to obtain a medical screening and fitness certificate as per the proforma available on Hajj Committee of India website and submit the same along with passport,” reads the notification.