J&K Hajj Committee to announce lucky draw for Hajj 2022 today

In a statement issued today, Mir said the draw of the selected pilgrims will be announced around 4:30 today on the directions of the Hajj Committee of India (HCI).

The draw comes after fresh guidelines by the HCI for the Hajj aspirants on April 11 wherein it clarified that people above the age of 65 as on 30th April 2022 shall stand ineligible for Hajj-2022.