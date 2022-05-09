Hajj orientation programme schedule for Kashmir announced

As per an official handout all the selected pilgrims of district Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are hereby informed that a Training Programme about Mansik-e-Haj and other logistics will be conducted in their respective districts as per schedule given below.

The orientation for pilgrims from Tehsil Anantnag, Sallar, Kokernag, and Larnoo will be held at Govt. Degree College Women Auditorium, Anantnag on 12th May from10:30 AM.