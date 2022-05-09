Hajj orientation programme schedule for Kashmir announced

Srinagar, May 9: The State Haj Committee has announced dates and venues for the compulsory Haj orientation cum training programme for selected pilgrims hailing from different districts of Kashmir division.
As per an official handout all the selected pilgrims of district Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are hereby informed that a Training Programme about Mansik-e-Haj and other logistics will be conducted in their respective districts as per schedule given below.
The orientation for pilgrims from Tehsil Anantnag, Sallar, Kokernag, and Larnoo will be held at Govt. Degree College Women Auditorium, Anantnag on 12th May from10:30 AM.
Similarly, for pilgrims from Tehsil Shangus, Dooru, Qazigund, Shahabad Bala, the training shall be provided on 14th May, at Govt. Degree College Women Auditorium, Anantnag from 10:30 AM
Also, for pilgrims from Tehsil Mattan, Pahalgam, Bijbehara, Srigufwara, the training shall be provided on 17th May at Govt. Degree College Women Auditorium, Anantnag from 10:30 AM
For pilgrims from Tehsil Baramulla, Uri, Boniyar, Dangiwacha, Rohama, Sopore, Watrgam, Zanigeer and Dangerpora, the training shall be provided on 12 May at Masjid-i-Baitul Mukarramah, Baramulla from 10 am.
Similarly, for pilgrims from Tehsil Pattan, Khoi, Wagoora Kreeri, Singpora, Tangmarg, Kunzer and Karhama, the training shall be provided on 14th May, at Town Hall, Kunzer from 10 AM.
For pilgrims from Tehsil Budgam, Khansahib, Narabal, Magam, Khag and Beerwah, the training shall be provided on 12th May at Jamia Masjid Sharief, Ompora from 10:00 AM.
Also, for pilgrims from Tehsil Chadoora, Kanipora, Chararisharief, and BK Pora, the training shall be provided on 14th May at Hanfiya Jamiya Masjid, Raheema, Chadoora from 10:00AM
For pilgrims from Bandipora district, the training shall be provided on 11th May, at Peer Masjid, Bandipora from 10:00 AM.