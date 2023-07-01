Hajj pilgrim from Srinagar passes away in Makkah

Srinagar, July 1: A Hajj pilgrim from the Srinagar outskirts passed away in the Makkah.
As per the reports, Javed Ahmad Kawoosa son of Ghulam Mustafa Kawoosa from Hill View Colony, Wanbal Rawalpora was missing for two days in Makkah.
The relatives of the deceased said his last rites were conducted in Makkah.
As per the relatives, Kawoosa's demise occurred after successfully completing all the 'Arkans' of Hajj-2023.
He had departed from Kashmir on June 20 of 2023, to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage.
This is the third death of a Kashmiri pilgrim reported in Mecca city.
Earlier, a 60-year-old Hajj pilgrim hailing from Ganderbal passed away in Mina, near the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia during Hajj pilgrimage on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Jalaluddin Baba from Safapora area of Ganderbal district.
Before that a woman from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district passed away in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
The deceased was identified as Naseema Akhter resident of Uranhall Anantnag who breathed her last in Makkah al-Mukarramah.
This year more than 12000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will perform Hajj-2023. Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey.
Pilgrims spend five days performing a set of rituals aimed at bringing them closer to Allah.