Hajj pilgrim from Srinagar passes away in Makkah

As per the reports, Javed Ahmad Kawoosa son of Ghulam Mustafa Kawoosa from Hill View Colony, Wanbal Rawalpora was missing for two days in Makkah.

The relatives of the deceased said his last rites were conducted in Makkah.

As per the relatives, Kawoosa's demise occurred after successfully completing all the 'Arkans' of Hajj-2023.