Hajj pilgrims asked to collect passports, documents from respective DC offices in Kashmir

“All the Selected Pilgrims of Hajj 2023 who belong to Kashmir Division except Srinagar are hereby informed that they can collect their Passports and other material from their respective Deputy Commissioners’ office from 03/06/2023 during working hours on production of State Haj Dues Payment Slip (JK Bank Slip) and Passport receipt," read a notification, as reported by GNS.

“Further, the Pilgrims of District Srinagar shall collect their Passports and other material from Haj House Bemina Srinagar from 03/06/2023 to 05/06/2023 during working hours on production of the above-mentioned documents”, read the notification further.