Hajj pilgrims asked to purchase own luggage

Srinagar: Following tight Haj operation schedule ahead, the Haj committee of India through an official communication has intimated that they will not able to deliver standard baggage to the pilgrims of UTs of J&K and Ladakh.
It said that the Hajj Pilgrims of UT J&K/ Ladakh are hereby informed that they shall procure/ purchase luggage at their own level.
Accordingly, all the selected pilgrims of both the UTs of J&K/ Ladakh have been “advised to procure/ purchase standardized baggage (Two pieces per pilgrim) as per the dimensions viz. “Standardized Baggage of 56 inch {28” (Length)+ 18” (Width)+ 10” (Height)}.”
However, the size should not exceed 62 inch at any cost. Violation of the norms may cause inconvenience to the Hajis at the airport and the luggage which does not match with the the standards shall not be allowed.