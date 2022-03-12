Hakeem condemns Sarpanch’s killing

Srinagar, Mar 12: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen Saturday expressed concern over the spree of civilian killings in Kashmir
adding that the killing of another Sarpanch in Adoora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, the second of a panchayat member in last two days, was a matter of serious concern.
A statement of PDF issued here said that the cycle of killings goes on and it is only a Kashmiri who becomes the victim of gun and adds to the ever increasing number of unfortunate orphans and widows in Kashmir.