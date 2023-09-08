Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen welcomes order

Srinagar, Sep 8 : Chairman JK Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minster Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has welcomed High Court order , quashing PSA detention of religious clercics of Kashmir , Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi and Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, a press release said.
Hakeem Yaseen said finally justice has prevailed . He said Indian constitution has given right of religion and freedom of expression to its citizens which can not be violated by using authoritative powers . He said ,since both clerics have large following in the Kashmir Valley and were apolitics , their detention was against collective conscience of law abiding and peace loving people . He said , by ordering release of Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi and Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, the High court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld high traditions of justice and rule of law .