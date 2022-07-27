Hakeem Yaseen asks administration to make all necessary arrangements

In a statement, he asked the district administration Budgam to make all the required arrangements to facilitate the people to observe Muhharam -ul-Haram He has asked the concerned engineers to ensure availability of uninterrupted water and power supply in and around various Imambaras adding that all the roads, lanes and inner links leading to Imambaras should be repaired and black topped wherever necessary . He also called for pressing into service additional water tankers especially in Shia dominated area so that devotees do not face any difficulty. Hakeem Yaseen has urged to provide additional ration quota , essential commodities and cooking LPG to the people in the areas.