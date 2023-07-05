Hakeem Yaseen calls for scrutiny of PMAY (G) beneficiaries

Srinagar, July 5: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen while hailing the government decision to allot five marlas of land each to landless family under PMAY (G) beneficiaries, has urged the need to make the entire land allotment process a transparent and corruption free affair.
In a statement he said the decision would provide a big relief to the houseless and landless people in Jammu and Kashmir , if implemented in its real spirit without explicating it for vested political agenda.
Hakeem Yaseen described allotment of five marlas of land to each houseless as a major relief to the poor section of the society. He ,said that the process of identification of the real beneficiaries and allotment of land should be made cent percent transparent and foolproof. He demanded a white paper on the real beneficiaries of the scheme to ward - off apprehensions and doubts being expressed about genuinely of the scheme.
“ Even in past ,schemes were launched with much fanfare about welfare of the landless and houseless people but due to political and vested interests those schemes died their own death . Unlike past , not a single undue person should succeed by fraudulent means to take refuge in the PMAY (G) beneficiary lists under the new housing policy to usurp the right of any genuine person,”he said.