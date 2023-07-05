Hakeem Yaseen calls for scrutiny of PMAY (G) beneficiaries

In a statement he said the decision would provide a big relief to the houseless and landless people in Jammu and Kashmir , if implemented in its real spirit without explicating it for vested political agenda.

Hakeem Yaseen described allotment of five marlas of land to each houseless as a major relief to the poor section of the society. He ,said that the process of identification of the real beneficiaries and allotment of land should be made cent percent transparent and foolproof. He demanded a white paper on the real beneficiaries of the scheme to ward - off apprehensions and doubts being expressed about genuinely of the scheme.