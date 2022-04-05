Hakeem Yaseen cautions against dividing people on religion, regional basis

Srinagar, Apr 5: Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has cautioned people especially his party cadres against nefarious designs of the fringe elements who want to divide and disintegrate the people on religious , regional and cast basis.
He has reiterated his party's resolve to defeat any such nefarious design aimed to damage secular ethos , composite culture and amity, a press note said.
Speaking to party workers, while issuing second and the final nomination list of the office bearers of reconstituted PDF , Hakeem Yaseen urged the party cadres to work with dedication and social obligation to protect the centuries old tradition of communal harmony and brother hood . He asked the party workers to expand the public outreach to help needy and mitigate sufferings of the common people . He said prevailing socio- political uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir has made life of the common people miserable rendering them unable to meet the both ends . " People were starving due to miserable financial conditions and the ongoing vicious cycle of violence has further pushed them to wall, " Hakeem Yaseen added.
PDF Chairman said that due to prevailing un - accountability in bureaucracy , implication of various Central Government schemes were not visible on ground zero . He said unless an elected popular government is established in Jammu and Kashmir , return of peace and development would be very difficult. " It was my sincere suggestion that in the larger interests of the Nation , free and fair elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible , Hakeem Yaseen added .