Hakeem Yaseen cautions against dividing people on religion, regional basis

He has reiterated his party's resolve to defeat any such nefarious design aimed to damage secular ethos , composite culture and amity, a press note said.

Speaking to party workers, while issuing second and the final nomination list of the office bearers of reconstituted PDF , Hakeem Yaseen urged the party cadres to work with dedication and social obligation to protect the centuries old tradition of communal harmony and brother hood . He asked the party workers to expand the public outreach to help needy and mitigate sufferings of the common people . He said prevailing socio- political uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir has made life of the common people miserable rendering them unable to meet the both ends . " People were starving due to miserable financial conditions and the ongoing vicious cycle of violence has further pushed them to wall, " Hakeem Yaseen added.