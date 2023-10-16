Hakeem Yaseen concerned over power crisis

Srinagar, Oct 16: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front ( PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed serious concern over the prevailing power crisis in Kashmir.
He added that people have been subjected to tremendous hardships. He has urged for immediate steps to improve the power scenario immediately in view of the fast coming winter season.
In a statement , Hakeem Yaseen has said that frequent unscheduled power cuts in the wake of severe power shortage has put the people to lot of inconvenience. He has urged the government to take immediate measures to improve the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.