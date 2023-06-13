Hakeem Yaseen concerned over ration crisis

In a statement he has urged the government to immediately restore previous ration quota - 20 kgs per soul so that consumers are not forced to purchase their ration n the black market.

Hakeem Yaseen urged the government to provide ration to all the consumers both APL and BPL as per the previous quota of 20 kg per soul instead of only five kgs of rice per head per month. He said it was most ridiculous, as to how just five kgs of rice per soul per month could suffice the monthly requirement of a consumer.