Hakeem Yaseen condemns civilian killing at Gotapora
Srinagar, Mar 21: Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has condemned the killing of a civilian Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather at Gotapora in Budgam by unidentified gunmen .
In s statement issued on Monday , Hakeem Yaseen while condemning cold blooded murder said that violence has caused bloodshed and mayhem in Jammu and Kashmir. "Kashmir ,once paradise on earth , has now become the land of graveyards. The condition of orphans and widows due to gun culture was most alarming and pathetic . Killing of any human being is strictly prohibited in Islam and other religions also,”he said.
PDF Chairman said that violence was no solution to any problem . He said only way to settle issue was dialogue and reconciliation .
Hakeem Yaseen has urged the civil society groups religious leaders and political parties to ponder over the grim situation prevailing in Kashmir and join hands to find ways and means for ending the vicious cycle of violence .