Hakeem Yaseen condoles demise

Srinagar, May 10 : Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) and Former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Khawaja Khazir Mohammad Ganai, President Local Auqaf Committee, Yaqoob Abad,Yarikhah, Budgam.
In his condolence message, Hakeem Yaseen described him a devoted social worker who worked for socio religious and political awakening of the people of Yaqoob Abad Yarikhah. He said due to his selfless social service, late Khazir Muhammad Ganai was highly respected in the society .
Hakeem Yaseen expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul .