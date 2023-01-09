Hakeem Yaseen condoles demise

Srinagar, Jan 9: Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front ( JKPDF) and former Minister , Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has condoled the demise of Gynpeth awardee , noted writer and poet ,Rehman Rahi.
In his condolence message ,Hakeem Yaseen described his demise a big loss to the literary world especially to Kashmiri art , language and literature. He said his demise has created a void in the world of Kashmiri literature ,which cannot not be filled for long.
Hakeem Yaseen has expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.