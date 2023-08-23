Hakeem Yaseen congratulates ISRO

Srinagar, Aug 23: Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has congratulated ISRO for its successful soft landing of Chandrayan-3 on the surface of moon.
In a statement, he said that after giving Covid vaccine to the world , scientists of the country have proved their mettle in the field of lunar science also. Hakeem said India has become the first nation in the world , after successfully soft landing its Chandrayan - 3 on the south pool of the moon.