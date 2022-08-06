Hakeem Yaseen demands basic tourism infrastructure

Srinagar: Chairman People's Democratic Front ( PDF ) Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has demanded development of basic tourism infrastructure at Doodhpathri ,Tossamaidan and Yusmarg.
In a statement he said that the three most important tourist destinations nearer to Srinagar City and International Airport ,were the victim of government's negligence . He urged for developing infrastructure so that visitors do not face any difficulty during their stay.
He expressed dismay over the lackadaisical approach of the government towards development of the tourism places of Doodhpathri , Tossamaidan and Yusmarg which are visited by thousands of nature lovers every day.
He said visitors often complain about poor tourist infrastructure at these tourism places .
“Whatever , little infrastructure was developed during the previous civilian governments , that too has been outsourced , which has further created problems .
There has been no addition to the boarding and lodging facilities,” he said adding that the number of hotel accommodation , lavatory blocks was same as built about 10 years back .