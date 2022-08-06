Hakeem Yaseen demands basic tourism infrastructure

He expressed dismay over the lackadaisical approach of the government towards development of the tourism places of Doodhpathri , Tossamaidan and Yusmarg which are visited by thousands of nature lovers every day.

He said visitors often complain about poor tourist infrastructure at these tourism places .

“Whatever , little infrastructure was developed during the previous civilian governments , that too has been outsourced , which has further created problems .

There has been no addition to the boarding and lodging facilities,” he said adding that the number of hotel accommodation , lavatory blocks was same as built about 10 years back .