Hakeem Yaseen demands special employment package for youth

Srinagar, Dec 26: Maintaining that politics was the battle of ideas , Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Mhammad Yaseen has urged political parties to concentrate on welfare of common people rather than leg pulling of each other.
He said politics should be for the betterment of people not for dividing the communities and spreading hatred on communal and regional basis to satiating petty vested interests.
The convention was held to take stock of the prevailing political ,social and developmental scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with special reference to various Khansahib areas.