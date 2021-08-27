Hakeem Yaseen demands water tariff hike roll back

A statement of the PDF issued here quoted Yaseen as decrying the government decision to hike water tariff and demanded to rollback the order in view of the prevailing economic distress in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the exponential increase in the water tariff would add to the hardships and sufferings of the people.

Yaseen said that the decision to hike water tariff at this crucial time speaks volumes about the non-seriousness of the government about the plight of common people, particularly the poor and downtrodden classes of the society.

He said that the economic conditions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was very distressed as a result of the situation arising due to abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir post 5 August 2019 followed by two consequent lockdowns in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

He said that even as the people in general were facing an unprecedented economic distress, the government continued to add to their woes by making anti-poor decisions day in and day out.

The PDF Chairman said that Jammu and Kashmir was a welfare state adding that the government was duty bound to provide all the basic facilities to the people without considering monetary benefits.