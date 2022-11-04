Kashmir

Hakeem Yaseen denounces attack on labourers

File Photo of Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman, Hakeem Yaseen
Srinagar, Nov 4: Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Yaseen has denounced  attack on  labourers at Bondialgam Anantnag by terrorists late last evening.

In a statement he said that victimising innocent labourers was against the spirit of humanity adding such acts would bring bad name to the principles of Kashmiryat . He said  the attackers cannot be the well wishers of kashmiris who are  peace loving by conviction and  believe in communal harmony and non- violence.  “Religious harmony and universal brotherhood is the hallmark of rich traditions of Kashmiriyat ,”Hakeem Yaseen maintained while urging the government to identify  the criminals involved in such barbaric acts of violence to give them deterrent punishment.

