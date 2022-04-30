Hakeem Yaseen felicitates people on Jumat-ul- Vida

In his message , Hakeem Yaseen while greeting people on the auspicious occasions of Jumat-ul Vida ,has prayed that the holly occasion may prove harbinger of lasting peace and prosperity in trouble torn Jammu and Kashmir. He has also prayed for an immediate end to the ongoing cycle of violence and bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDF Chairman while underlining the significance of Jumatul Vida , said this is the holiest day in the Islamic calendar . He said Almighty Allah promises to accepts all prayers performed on Jumatul Vida adding that Muslim Ummah seek forgiveness ,blessings , guidance and mercy of God to live a pious life.