Srinagar, Oct 11: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has greeted people of Jammu and kashmir on annual urs of revered Sufi saint Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Wali (RA) . He prayed that the auspicious occasion may prove harbinger of lasting peace and prosperity in strife torn Jammu and Kashmir . Yaseen has appealed to the people to follow foot prints of the Sufi saint to imbibe spirit of compassion ,humanity ,peace and harmony.