Hakeem Yaseen greets people

In his message from Delhi ,Hakeem Yaseen said, "May the Shab-Qadar prove a harbinger of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.”

PDF Chairman while underlining the significance of Shab-e-Qadr, said that Almighty Allah has chosen the holly night for the revelation of the holy Qu’ran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for the guidance of mankind and also provides an opportunity to seek His blessings and forgiveness.