Hakeem Yaseen greets people

Srinagar, Sep 29: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) , Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen , has greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
In statement he has prayed that the auspicious occasion may prove harbinger of peace and prosperity for all humanity especially for the people of the state. He said this holy day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), whose life was an embodiment of love, peace, compassion. He said that following the preaching of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) are imperative to bring peace in the whole world.