Hakeem Yaseen hopeful of  justice  from Apex Court

Srinagar, Aug 8: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front and Former Minister Hakeem Yaseen today hoped that the Apex Court will deliver justice to the people of Jammu and Kkashmir in its verdict on petitions against abrogation of the Article 370.
According to a press note, while addressing a party workers meeting , he said the article served as an inspirational bridge for mutual trust and faith between people of the country and Jammu and Kashmir.
“Respecting socio-political aspirations of the people was paramount for strengthening the bonds of mutual trust and faith between Center and the people of Jammu and Kashmir ,”he said. Hakeem Yaseen added that people of Jammu and Kashmir were yearning for protection of their identity and honour within the constitutional guarantees assured to them in the Instrument of accession . He said the urge of the people about restoration of the Art.370 should not be construed as a separatist tendency but a sincere plea to allow them live peacefully in the national mainstream with dignity and honour.
PD Chairman held some political parties responsible for creating doubts and misunderstanding in the Center about loyalty and patriotism of the people of Jammu and Kashmir , for satiating their vested political interests. “Actually , these are parties which during their long dispensations eroded sanctity of Article 370 and made it hollow, time and again , to appease their bosses at the Center and where now shedding crocodile tears about its restoration,”
PDF Chief maintained.