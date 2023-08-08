Kashmir

Hakeem Yaseen hopeful of  justice  from Apex Court

Srinagar, Aug 8: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front and Former Minister Hakeem Yaseen today hoped  that the Apex Court will deliver justice to the people of Jammu and Kkashmir in its verdict on petitions against abrogation of the Article 370.

According to a press note, while  addressing a party workers meeting , he  said the article  served as an inspirational  bridge for  mutual trust and faith between people of the country and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Respecting socio-political aspirations of the people was paramount for  strengthening  the  bonds of mutual trust and faith between Center and the people of Jammu and Kashmir ,”he said. Hakeem Yaseen added that  people of Jammu and Kashmir were yearning  for protection of their identity and honour within the constitutional guarantees assured to them in the Instrument of accession . He said the  urge of the people  about  restoration of the Art.370 should not be construed as a separatist tendency but a sincere plea to allow them  live peacefully  in the national  mainstream with dignity and honour.

PD Chairman held some political parties responsible for creating doubts and misunderstanding in  the Center about loyalty and patriotism of the people of Jammu and Kashmir , for satiating their vested political interests. “Actually , these are parties which during their long dispensations  eroded sanctity of Article 370 and made it hollow, time and again , to  appease their bosses at the Center and where now shedding crocodile tears about its  restoration,”

PDF Chief maintained.

