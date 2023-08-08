Hakeem Yaseen hopeful of  justice  from Apex Court

According to a press note, while addressing a party workers meeting , he said the article served as an inspirational bridge for mutual trust and faith between people of the country and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Respecting socio-political aspirations of the people was paramount for strengthening the bonds of mutual trust and faith between Center and the people of Jammu and Kashmir ,”he said. Hakeem Yaseen added that people of Jammu and Kashmir were yearning for protection of their identity and honour within the constitutional guarantees assured to them in the Instrument of accession . He said the urge of the people about restoration of the Art.370 should not be construed as a separatist tendency but a sincere plea to allow them live peacefully in the national mainstream with dignity and honour.